The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, is regarded as protecting the fossil fuel industry - something experts say the proposed reforms will not change (Photo: EUobserver)

Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

More than 250 civil society organisations and trade unions warned the EU on Monday (9 December) that the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) could undermine the goals of Europe's Green Deal and the Paris Agreement, unless it is fundamentally reformed.

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector - it was signed in 1994 by nearly 50 countries, including all EU member states, plus most countries from eastern Europe, central ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

