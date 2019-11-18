Ukraine boats added to EU-Russia summit preparations

EU powers and Russia are making preparations for a peace deal on Ukraine, with Moscow to give back three boats to Kiev in the latest step.

The vessels - two small artillery ships and a tug - were captured by the Russian navy last November.

But they will be returned to Ukraine prior to new EU-brokered peace talks in France next month, the border service of Russia-occupied Crimea in Ukraine said on Sunday (17 November).

And they were already being towed into place for the h...