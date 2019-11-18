Ad
Russian navy seized Ukraine boats and sailors in what the EU called naked aggression in November 2018 (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Ukraine boats added to EU-Russia summit preparations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU powers and Russia are making preparations for a peace deal on Ukraine, with Moscow to give back three boats to Kiev in the latest step.

The vessels - two small artillery ships and a tug - were captured by the Russian navy last November.

But they will be returned to Ukraine prior to new EU-brokered peace talks in France next month, the border service of Russia-occupied Crimea in Ukraine said on Sunday (17 November).

And they were already being towed into place for the h...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

