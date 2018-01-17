Ad
The issue of genetically modified organisms is heavily contested, with EU member states unable to reach a common position (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Commission and council dig in on GMO opt-outs

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The European Commission and the EU's national governments have passed each other the buck on who should make the first move on a heavily-criticised proposal on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food.

The proposal would allow EU member states to ban GMOs - even if those GMOs had received an EU-wide stamp of approval.

There are widely diverging views on the benefits - and dangers - of GMOs, and the EU can be roughly divided into one-third pro-GMO countries, one-th...

