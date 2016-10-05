Sweden threatens to sue Hungary over asylum refusals

Sweden's minister of justice Morgan Johansson said Sweden will challenge Hungary in court unless it starts taking back asylum seekers from other EU countries.
The European Commission is sending a fact-finding delegation to Hungary to examine reasons for the row.
Earlier this month, ministers from the Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway, in addition to Sweden - wrote to the EU executive to complain that Hungary is not abiding by EU Dublin rules, which say refu...
