Bitcoin poses 'limited' threat to EU finances

On Tuesday (12 December), traders were paying around $17,000 (€14,440) for a single bitcoin - more than 20 times its price a year ago.

The virtual currency has received renewed interest since late November, when it passed the €10,000 mark for the first time in its eight-year history.

This has led Ewald Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council, to say on Monday that because of the scale, "it is certainly increasingly necessary to discuss whether and ...