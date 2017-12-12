Ad
euobserver
The value of bitcoin is more than 20 times what it was a year ago (Photo: Marc van der Chijs)

Bitcoin poses 'limited' threat to EU finances

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

On Tuesday (12 December), traders were paying around $17,000 (€14,440) for a single bitcoin - more than 20 times its price a year ago.

The virtual currency has received renewed interest since late November, when it passed the €10,000 mark for the first time in its eight-year history.

This has led Ewald Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council, to say on Monday that because of the scale, "it is certainly increasingly necessary to discuss whether and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

Bitcoin: Virtual currency gets boost from eurozone troubles
Estonia tests water for own virtual currency
Digital currency, the Airbnb and Uber killer
The value of bitcoin is more than 20 times what it was a year ago (Photo: Marc van der Chijs)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections