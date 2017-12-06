Fighting the terrorist virus on the internet

The battlefield against 21st century terrorism is on the internet.

Daesh may have lost its territorial centre of gravity, Raqqa, but online it is still thriving. Clandestine and infectious, its propaganda spreads from platform to platform with a message of hate, a nihilist interpretation of Islam and detailed instructions on how to kill innocent citizens.

The most recent attacks in Europe and the US were 'inside jobs': the attackers never travelled to Syria or Iraq but had bee...