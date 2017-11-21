Greek opposition leader promises end to 'surreal' era

Greece's main opposition leader will shift the focus from EU-inspired austerity to pro-business reforms if he gets elected, he told EUobserver.

"Austerity should not be confused with reforms. We've had too much austerity in Greece and too little reforms," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview.

Mitsotakis, the 49-year old leader of the centre-right New Democracy party, is leading opinion polls in Greece and is favourite to become the next Greek prime minister.

"Until now,...