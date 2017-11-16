Lithuania adds to EU momentum on Russia sanctions

Lithuania has joined Estonia and the UK as the third EU state to pass a law against human rights abuse in Russia in the name of Sergei Magnitsky.

MPs passed the Magnitsky Act by 91 votes to zero in Vilnius on Thursday (16 November), eight years after Magnitsky, a lawyer, died in jail in Russia when he exposed fraud by Russian officials.

The law enables Lithuania's interior minister to ban entry to people if there is serious ground for belief they were guilty of human rights abus...