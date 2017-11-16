Lithuania adds to EU momentum on Russia sanctions

Lithuania has joined Estonia and the UK as the third EU state to pass a law against human rights abuse in Russia in the name of Sergei Magnitsky.
MPs passed the Magnitsky Act by 91 votes to zero in Vilnius on Thursday (16 November), eight years after Magnitsky, a lawyer, died in jail in Russia when he exposed fraud by Russian officials.
The law enables Lithuania's interior minister to ban entry to people if there is serious ground for belief they were guilty of human rights abus...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.