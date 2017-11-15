Ad
Refugees on the island of Lesbos. EU commissioner Avramopoulos said a repeat of last winter on the Greek islands must be avoided (Photo: Save the Children)

Refugees on Greek islands face daunting winter

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (15 November) defended its migration policy in Greece in the lead up to the winter months, as concerns mount people will be left exposed once again to the elements.

Scenes of asylum seekers in thin tents waking up to deep snow on the Greek islands last year sparked outcry. At least three people died, reportedly from carbon monoxide poisoning, in their effort to keep warm.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

