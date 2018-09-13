Ad
Heiko Maas said Chinese money, unlike EU funds, came with no strings attached (Photo: Council of the EU)

Germany urges EU to rival China in Western Balkans

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have voiced concern on Chinese and Russian influence in the Balkans as the region's countries prepare to move closer to Western bloc.

China could replace the EU as a major player in the region, German foreign minister Heiko Maas told the Bundestag in a speech on Wednesday (12 September).

"It's important that we offer these [Western Balkan] countries a European perspective, and a reliable one, because they're otherwise turning to other countries, such as China, whic...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

