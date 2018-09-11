Orban should be punished, Austrian leader says

Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz has said his party's MEPs will vote in favour of a sanctions procedure against Hungary in the European Parliament on Wednesday (12 September).

"There are no compromises on the rule of law. The core values ​​need to be protected," he said in a TV interview with the ORF broadcaster on Monday.

"We decided that Austrian MEPs will vote in favour of an Article 7 procedure," he said.

He added that if a majority of deputies from the centre-right EPP g...