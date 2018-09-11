Orban should be punished, Austrian leader says

Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz has said his party's MEPs will vote in favour of a sanctions procedure against Hungary in the European Parliament on Wednesday (12 September).
"There are no compromises on the rule of law. The core values need to be protected," he said in a TV interview with the ORF broadcaster on Monday.
"We decided that Austrian MEPs will vote in favour of an Article 7 procedure," he said.
He added that if a majority of deputies from the centre-right EPP g...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
