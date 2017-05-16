UK blocks blueprint for EU military HQ

The UK has blocked legal preparations for an EU military headquarters in the run-up to Brexit and national elections.

Boris Johnson, its foreign minister, took the step at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (15 May) citing disagreements over “language”.

“There’s a discussion still going on about some of the language there”, he said. “If they want to come together [on joint defence plans] … then, you know, we’re not going to stand in their way. We’re just working on some of the lang...