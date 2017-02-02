Ad
euobserver
Burgeoning financial centres like Mauritius may appear on the list. (Photo: Sofitel So Mauritius)

EU moving toward common ‘blacklist’ of tax havens

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Jean Comte, Brussels,

EU member states sent a letter to 92 countries on Wednesday (1 Februray) informing them that they will be “screened” with a view to inclusion in a future “blacklist” of tax havens.

The list of the countries that have been contacted is not public, but EUobserver understands that it is largely based on preliminary research done by the European Commission in September 2016.

That would mean it probably includes countries such as Canada, Bermuda, Israel, and the United States.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Malta rejects tax haven accusations
EU states set to oppose tax transparency bid
Ireland vows to fight EU's Apple tax order
Secret tax deals in Luxembourg in dramatic rise
Burgeoning financial centres like Mauritius may appear on the list. (Photo: Sofitel So Mauritius)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections