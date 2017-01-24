No Turkey-type migrant deal with Libya, says EU commission

The European Commission has come out against ideas to replicate the EU-Turkey migrant deal with Libya.
EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Tuesday (24 January) that the north African state is too unstable.
"Let me tell you that we cannot duplicate the EU-Turkey statement, the situation is not similar in Libya," he said.
The proposal was floated by Malta's prime ministe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
