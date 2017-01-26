Ad
Jan Huitema is an MEP for the Dutch centre-right Liberal party. The farm he co-owns received almost €30,000 in 2015 (Photo: Jan Huitema)

MEPs on agriculture committee get €100,000 in farm payments

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

At least three members of the European Parliament's agriculture committee have received EU farm subsidies, raising potential conflicts of interest.

Farming companies owned or co-owned by MEPs Jan Huitema, John Stuart Agnew, and Martin Hausling, together received more than €100,000 in 2015, according to official information from their home member states obtained by EUobserver.

Since 2014, member states are obliged to publish the names of beneficiaries of the EU farm subsidies, part...

