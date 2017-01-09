Malta presidency in full swing THIS WEEK

While Malta has officially taken over the EU's rotating presidency on 1 January, the real show will begin when European commissioners pay their traditional visit to the incoming presidency of the EU Council on Wednesday (11 January).
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and his 26 colleagues - Bulgaria has still not appointed a successor to Kristalina Georgieva who left for the World Bank at the end of the year - will discuss the presidency's agenda with the government of Joseph Mu...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
