Russia to build Nord Stream 2 despite Polish objection

Russian state firm Gazprom has said that it plans to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany despite the objections of Polish regulators.

"The decision was we shall not wait … the Nord Stream 2 company does exist, it works”, Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom’s deputy CEO, told Russia’s Tass news agency on Saturday (20 August).

"How the foreign counterparts will participate - this is what they will decide themselves," he added.

"They will be searching for options to join ...