Gazprom says it still plans to take delivery of Nord Stream 2 pipes in September, as planned (Photo: turkstream.info)

Russia to build Nord Stream 2 despite Polish objection

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian state firm Gazprom has said that it plans to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany despite the objections of Polish regulators.

"The decision was we shall not wait … the Nord Stream 2 company does exist, it works”, Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom’s deputy CEO, told Russia’s Tass news agency on Saturday (20 August).

"How the foreign counterparts will participate - this is what they will decide themselves," he added.

"They will be searching for options to join ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

