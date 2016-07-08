Ad
euobserver
Cyprus has close cultural ties with Russia and is home to many Russian firms (Photo: Cypriot Parliament)

Cypriot MPs call to lift Russia sanctions

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Cypriot parliament on Thursday (7 July) adopted a resolution calling for an end to EU sanctions against Russia.

The resolution, which was adopted by 33 of the assembly's 56 MPs, was tabled by the communist AKEL party, which was in power from 2008 to 2013.

It asked the government to work in the European Council to end the sanctions adopted in 2014 against Russia after the annexation of Crimea and the downing of a civilian airplane in eastern Ukraine.

The EU imposes sanct...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU to extend Russia sanctions despite Brexit
French MPs call to lift Russia sanctions
EU must change 'ideological' policy on Russia, says Slovak FM
Cyprus has close cultural ties with Russia and is home to many Russian firms (Photo: Cypriot Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections