Cypriot MPs call to lift Russia sanctions

The Cypriot parliament on Thursday (7 July) adopted a resolution calling for an end to EU sanctions against Russia.

The resolution, which was adopted by 33 of the assembly's 56 MPs, was tabled by the communist AKEL party, which was in power from 2008 to 2013.

It asked the government to work in the European Council to end the sanctions adopted in 2014 against Russia after the annexation of Crimea and the downing of a civilian airplane in eastern Ukraine.

The EU imposes sanct...