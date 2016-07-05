Samos: Inside Greece's 'nightmare' EU hotspot

Health workers flit between containers, stepping over tents and body-swerving gaggles of giggling children. It's vaccination day at the camp holding asylum seekers on Samos, a Greek island just 1.5 km from the Turkish coast.

While the children are out in force playing with balloons, boxes, bottles and whatever else they can grab, the adults are taking refuge from the baking heat, lying in tents or ducking under umbrellas.

The "hotspot," in EU policy jargon, which was built on a n...