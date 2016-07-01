Ad
Migrants embarking on the Greek island on Lesbos to be sent back to Turkey. Slovakia wants to develop the EU return policy. (Photo: Reuters)

Slovak presidency wants narrative change on migration

by Eric Maurice, Bratislava,

About a year after the refugee crisis started to shake the EU, one of the most vocally critical countries over the response is now in charge with a promise to reduce divisions on the issue.

Slovakia on Friday (1 July) took over the six-month presidency of the EU Council and migration, along with Brexit, will be the "predominant'" item on the agenda, its prime minister Robert Fico said.

The country "has its own clear ideas" on the matter but will act as an "honest broker" in discus...

