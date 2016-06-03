Polish president lectures EU judges on independence

Polish president Andrzej Duda on Thursday (2 June) stressed the importance of legal principles and rule of law.

”They are essential for the construction of democratic societies and their ability to live in peace, security and with a sense of justice," Duda said during a meeting with the European Network of Councils for the Judiciary (ENCJ) in the presidential palace in Warsaw.

He said the independence of judges must be ensured.

”Independence and autonomy … is also a ques...