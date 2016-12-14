Ad
Commissioner Thyssen said free movement of workers does not mean free access to welfare (Photo: European Commission)

EU to tighten rules on social benefits

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission proposed on Tuesday (13 December) tighter rules on social welfare for citizens receiving benefits in different member states.

The proposed changes would allow EU countries to require that a worker from another member state works for at least three months on its territory before previous experience in another member state is taken into consideration when claiming unemployment benefits.

“Free movement does not mean a right to free access to member states’ social a...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

