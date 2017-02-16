Ad
Campaign posters in the Dutch city Utrecht in 2012 (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch election: EU's most unpredictable vote

by Peter Teffer, The Hague,

The Dutch go to the polls on 15 March, and the result could reveal the direction of political change in Europe in a year of elections in France, Germany and maybe Italy.

Much of the debate has focused on whether there will be an anti-EU government, but this idea is more difficult to gauge in the Netherlands than in France, for example, where presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has a clear anti-EU agenda.

Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, which wants the Netherlands to leave the E...

