Former Malta opposition leader fears for his life

Simon Busuttil, the former leader of Malta's opposition party, cuts a lone figure in a political landscape full of people after his head.
In his office in a side street in Valletta, he says that the government under prime minister Joseph Muscat is ripping apart democracy and rule of law.
"There has been an institutional capture of all the important institutions in the country. That includes the police," he told EUobserver on Thursday (16 August) -10 months to the day when journali...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
