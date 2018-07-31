Ad
'I agree very much with what you are doing with respect to migration, and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration,' Donald Trump told Giuseppe Conte (l) (Photo: governo.it)

Trump hails Italy's 'bold leadership' on migration

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A week after saying that the EU and the US "love each other", US president Trump took a new step on Monday (30 July) by supporting one of the most EU-critical member state governments.

Meeting with Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in the White House, Trump hailed Italy's migration policy - the main issues of tension between Rome and its EU partners since the government coalition between the far-right Leag...

