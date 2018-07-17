Ad
May's government is proposing an early parliamentary summer recess to fend off the crisis (Photo: Prime minister's office)

May caves in to Brexiteer demands, risking 'no deal'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May will face yet another rebellion on Tuesday (17 July) in parliament, this time from her pro-EU Conservative MPs who are upset that the premier caved into hardline Brexiteer demands on Monday, increasing the chances for a no-deal divorce from the EU.

Remainer Conservative MPs will try to soften the UK's Brexit policy with their own amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation, the customs bill.

On Monday, May gave in to Tory hardliners by accep...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

May's government is proposing an early parliamentary summer recess to fend off the crisis (Photo: Prime minister's office)

EU & the World

