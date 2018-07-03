Ad
euobserver
Poland: 27 out of 74 of Supreme Court judges face forced retirement in line with new measures (Photo: Darwinek)

Poland defiant as new court law comes into effect

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish ministers remained defiant on Tuesday (3 July) as a new law from the nationalist government forcing many Supreme Court judges to retire came into effect - despite warnings by Brussels such interference in the rule of law may ultimately see Poland barred of its EU voting rights.

Some 27 out 74 of Supreme Court judges face forced retirement in line with new measures by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, amid fears that the government will use the lay-offs to stuff the bench wi...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

