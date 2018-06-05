EU ministers try to crack asylum deadlock

Redistribution of migrants remains the worst sticking point as EU ministers discuss the latest attempt to rewrite Europe's 'Dublin' asylum law.



A draft of the proposal by the Bulgarian EU presidency, seen by EUobserver, foresaw burden sharing if there was another crisis, as in 2015, when one million people came to Europe from war-torn Syria and beyond.



But the text included no binding quotas and allowed member states that did not want to take in migrants to choose, under certain cond...