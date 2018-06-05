Ad
euobserver
Hungary's border fence: first cursed, now praised (Photo: Freedom House)

EU ministers try to crack asylum deadlock

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Redistribution of migrants remains the worst sticking point as EU ministers discuss the latest attempt to rewrite Europe's 'Dublin' asylum law.\n \nA draft of the proposal by the Bulgarian EU presidency, seen by EUobserver, foresaw burden sharing if there was another crisis, as in 2015, when one million people came to Europe from war-torn Syria and beyond. \n \nBut the text included no binding quotas and allowed member states that did not want to take in migrants to choose, under certain cond...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Italians vote in election dominated by migration and EU
Athens mayor wants direct access to EU migration fund
France tightens immigration law, sparking division
Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa
Hungary's border fence: first cursed, now praised (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections