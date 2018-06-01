How will power swap in Italy and Spain change EU balance?

In less than 24 hours, two of the largest five EU countries chose a new prime minister. But will the Italian-Spanish pas de deux change the political balance in the bloc?

In Italy, on Thursday evening (31 May), the anti-establishment Five-Start Movement (M5S) and the far-right League agreed with president Sergio Mattarella on the composition of a government led by Giuseppe Conte.

In Spain, on Friday (1 June), centre-right prime minister Mariano Rajoy was ousted by a vote of no con...