EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts

The EU's funds for developing its poorer regions are at risk - but for most EU member states, the budget of the so-called cohesion policy is not a number one priority.

"It is always a problem to find a front state for a battle where regions are the most important actors," the president of the Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, explained to EUobserver in an interview.

Lambertz spoke to this website in Brussels on Friday (4 May), two days after the European Commission pr...