Anti-CETA campaigners may take solace from a seemingly-obscure ruling from the European Court of Justice (Photo: Campact)

Ratifying CETA after 'Achmea scandal' is anti-European

by Laura Gintalaite and Layla Hughes, Brussels,

Keeping the European project alive requires EU members to abide by the principle of loyalty to European institutions.

With the Achmea decision, any EU country that ratifies the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) before the decision of the European Court of Justice on CETA's investment provisions compliance with the European treaties, will be breaking the principle of loyalty to European Union...

