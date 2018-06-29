Ad
euobserver
Juncker will visit Trump before the end of July, to try and defrost trade relations (Photo: European Commission)

Mr Juncker goes to Washington

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU is sending European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to Washington, to discuss the disintegrating transatlantic trade relationship with US president Donald Trump.

"We will try everything to avoid a trade war," German chancellor Angela Merkel told press on Friday (29 June), after the EU summit in Brussels ended.

The 28 EU leaders adopted a text in the early hours of Friday, in which they gave their full support to the commission's response to Trump's tariffs on Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Nato helps bind Western ties amid G7 'trade war'
EU seeks unity as trade war with US begins
The other EU summit: leaders agree on defence and trade
Trump's trade position weaker against EU than China
Juncker will visit Trump before the end of July, to try and defrost trade relations (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections