Mr Juncker goes to Washington

The EU is sending European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to Washington, to discuss the disintegrating transatlantic trade relationship with US president Donald Trump.
"We will try everything to avoid a trade war," German chancellor Angela Merkel told press on Friday (29 June), after the EU summit in Brussels ended.
The 28 EU leaders adopted a text in the early hours of Friday, in which they gave their full support to the commission's response to Trump's tariffs on Europ...
