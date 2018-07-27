Judicial affair: Polish juggernaut rolls on

Poland's political masters have extended their control over the supreme court, while continuing to denigrate EU concerns.
The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party made it easier for itself to name the next supreme court head under an amendment signed by Polish president Andrzej Duda on Thursday (26 July).
Thousands of people protested against the move outside his residence in Warsaw, amid scuffles with police.
Protests also took place in 14 other towns, including Gdansk, Krak...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
