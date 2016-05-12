Ad
euobserver
A pro-TTIP poster at the Hannover Fair visited by US president Obama in April. "Everyone understand it is getting urgent," an EU official said. (Photo: Reuters)

Frustrated EU seeks strategy for US trade talks

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU trade ministers will have two models of free-trade agreements on their table when they meet on Friday (13 May): the deal between the EU and Canada agreed in February, and the one it is still painfully negotiating with the US.

Ministers will discuss the outcome of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada and expect to sign it when Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau comes to Brussels in the autumn.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

TTIP leaks: US undermining EU standards, says Greenpeace
French TTIP complaints reflect growing EU anxiety
EU refutes Greenpeace's 'storm in teacup' on US trade
A pro-TTIP poster at the Hannover Fair visited by US president Obama in April. "Everyone understand it is getting urgent," an EU official said. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections