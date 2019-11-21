Ad
The African Union is seated in Addis Ababa (Photo: EUobserver)

Interview

EU Africa envoy: Europe needs to look beyond migration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Addis Ababa,

Europe risks losing out on the potential of Africa given its fixation on migration, says Ranier Sabatucci, the EU's ambassador to the African Union.

"For me the message is that by not looking at Africa for what it is and for what it is becoming, we risk fixing our gaze at a very narrow thing, this migration debate," Ranier Sabatucci told EUobserver on Wednesday (20 November).

Speaking at his office from across the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia's capital city, Addis Ababa,...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

