Should the EU set up a military force in space? EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska says it is time for a debate about the idea (Photo: driver Photographer)

EU commissioner floats idea for European space force

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union should consider setting up a European Space Force, EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Tuesday (22 January).

"Several member states are considering just now ways to strengthen their defence doctrine to [the] space dimension. They are talking about space forces," said Bienkowska, responsible in the European Commission for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs. Her portfolio also includes the EU's space policy.

"What is becoming a reality at...

