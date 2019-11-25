Ad
Addis Ababa is the capital city of Ethiopia, one of the least developed countries in the world (Photo: EUobserver)

EU Africa chief: UN goals will not be met by aid alone

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Addis Ababa,

Poor nations will largely be on their own to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - because there will not be enough money even if wealthy states like those in the EU meet aid targets.

The statement, made on Friday (22 November) by the EU's ambassador to the African Union Ranier Sabatucci, follows a recent study suggesting a core group of the world's poorest nations have r...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

