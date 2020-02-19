Ad
euobserver
EU Council chief Charles Michel's attempt at a compromise on the criteria and majority for penalising miscreant member states drew fire from others (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU plans to link some budget funds to respect for the rule of law will be part of the grand bargain at EU leaders' negotiations on Thursday's (20 February) summit over the bloc's spending plans.

It is one of the key issues dividing member states in a budget haggle that has been described by EU officials as the most divisive in decades.

Several EU affairs ministers criticised the recent proposal from EU Council president Charles Michel - which they argued waters-down a possibly ef...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland, Hungary push back at EU budget 'conditionality'
Visegrad Four 'nothing to hide' on rule of law issue
Tying EU funds to politics could be double-edged
EU divided on how to protect rule of law
EU Council chief Charles Michel's attempt at a compromise on the criteria and majority for penalising miscreant member states drew fire from others (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections