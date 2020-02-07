Enlargement: a missed opportunity

The European Commission missed an opportunity with its new approach to managing EU enlargement, adopted on Wednesday (5 February).
Instead of taking a hard look at why the current procedure for admitting new members is failing, the commission has tried to appease the most vocal opponent of enlargement – France – with largely cosmetic changes.
The new approach appears l...
Toby Vogel and Kurt Bassuener are co-founders and senior associates of the Democratization Policy Council.
