TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine

A Ukrainian comic has won the first round of presidential elections in a country jaded by never-ending corruption allegations and five years of Russian warfare.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year old TV personality, won just over 30 percent of the vote on Sunday (31 March), exit polls showed.
The incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, won 18 percent, and a former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, won 14 percent.
"I would lik...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
