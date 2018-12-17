Ad
euobserver
Social unrest has given rise to political polarisation in Italy and France and other southern European countries - which cannot be curbed due to demands for public savings in accordance with the stability and growth pact (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

Fiscal discipline rules in eurozone are devastating

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Jorgen Rosted and Christen Sorensen, Copenhagen,

The conflict between Italy and the EU is a symptom of the devastating rules of the eurozone, and the social turmoil in France may well have the same origin.

In suburbs and in the countryside, social unrest has given rise to political polarisation in Italy and France and other southern countries, which cannot be curbed due to the commission's and the council's continuing claim for pub...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Austerity did not help Italy - maybe spending will?
Germany and France lead EU budget concerns
EU commission warns Italy on budget, moves towards fines
Cold shoulder for Franco-German euro budget plan
Social unrest has given rise to political polarisation in Italy and France and other southern European countries - which cannot be curbed due to demands for public savings in accordance with the stability and growth pact (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections