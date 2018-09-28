Turkey and money dominate this week

The European Parliament gathers in Strasbourg next week amid plans to slash €70m of aid to Turkey in a plenary vote set for Tuesday (2 October).
The funds are set to be cancelled from an overall budget used by Turkey in its frozen bid to one day join the European Union.
The move follows a critical report by the European Commission earlier this year on issues dealing with rule ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
