World upside down as EU and Russia unite against US

The UN general assembly in New York, the world's largest diplomatic event, turned into a show of EU solidarity with Russia and China against the US on Tuesday (25 September).
The development, which came about over Iran, symbolised a world-turned-upside-down by US leader Donald Trump's unilateralism.
It left Mike Pompeo, Trump's foreign policy chief, "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed".
"This is one of the of the most counterproductive measures imaginable for regional...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
