Brexit can be reversed, says 'Superwoman'

"I've said it once and I will say it again, There is no, there is no Brexit dividend."

Sung to the tune of an acoustic guitar, the statement resonated in the Brussels EU quarter on Tuesday (26 June), during a visit of anti-Brexit Madeleina Kay to the EU capital.

The young woman first sprung to prominence last October when she was expelled from the European Commission press room ahead of a press conference by the EU and UK negotiators Michel ...