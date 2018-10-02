Ad
Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra listens to Italy's Giovanni Tria at the Luxembourg meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU warns Italian populists on Greek-type crisis

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker vowed to be "very strict" with Italy on its proposed 2019 budget, warning Rome against going ahead with its planned boost in spending.

"Italy is distancing itself from the budgetary targets we have jointly agreed at EU level," Juncker said in a speech in Germany on Monday (1 October).

"I would not wish that, after having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we'll end up in the same crisis in Italy. One such crisis has ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

