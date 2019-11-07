EU and China agree to defend 'gastronomic jewels'

The EU and China on Wednesday (7 November) agreed to protect 100 European special food and drink products, such as Irish whiskey, prosciutto di Parma, feta cheese, in China - and give the same level of protection to 100 Chinese products in Europe.

Talks on the issue started over 10 years ago, when the two sides agreed in 2012 to protect 10 specialised products,