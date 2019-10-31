Ad
Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin have met for the fifth time since 2016 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban defended his close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (30 October) after the two discussed trade and gas deals in Budapest.

"Hungary is a member of EU and Nato, will remain so, but that does not exclude political cooperation on certain issues," Orban said after the meeting with Putin.

While Putin's influence in Hungary has unsettled some western countries, Orban argued that Hungary's geographical position forces it to coo...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

