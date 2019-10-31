Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban defended his close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (30 October) after the two discussed trade and gas deals in Budapest.

"Hungary is a member of EU and Nato, will remain so, but that does not exclude political cooperation on certain issues," Orban said after the meeting with Putin.

While Putin's influence in Hungary has unsettled some western countries, Orban argued that Hungary's geographical position forces it to coo...