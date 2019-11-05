Ad
It does not make any sense that an MEP is sanctioned for supporting civil disobedience - but not for receiving money from fossil-fuel lobbies, Aubry said (Photo: Alexander Savin)

EP president threatens MEP with sanctions over a tweet

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European parliament, David Sassoli, has threatened the co-chair of the leftist GUE/NGL group MEP Manon Aubry with sanctions over a tweet in which she encouraged the green activist group Extinction Rebellion to occupy the European parliament.

However, Aubry accused on Tuesday (5 November) Sassoli of undermining the freedom of expression of MEPs.

In t...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

