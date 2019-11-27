Ad
The deployment of facial recognition systems is expected to be used on a large scale in European technical systems for asylum, migration and security purposes (Photo: Delta News Hub)

EU warned over fast-tracking facial recognition

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A new report on Wednesday (27 November) warns EU institutions and member states over new facial recognition technologies, saying collecting facial images of individuals without their consent or chance to refuse "can have a negative impact on people's dignity".

The report from the European Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) points out that the risk of errors ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

