German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest

Croatia's European Commission nominee, Dubravka Šuica, said on Thursday evening (3 October), during her grilling by MEPs for the post, that she will work "towards the rule of law and transparency".

However, Šuica has recently been criticised in her home country for a lack of transparency.

Croatian NGO Gong told the EUobserver that members of the parliamentarian committees must ask her about "the issues she is avoiding ans...